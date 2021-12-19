Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.12.2021 | 21:28
Visual China Group: "Looking To The Future" Post-Pandemic Photography Contest Held Successfully In Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest ended officially on December 20.

The contest aims to manifest the cultural charm, technological strength of Shanghai in the post-pandemic era, and further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the world.

A total of 3,617 photographs were collected domestically and 15,049 photographs were received from the international entry.

Sponsored by Visual China Group's subsidiary Shanghai Yuezhi Network Technology Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by 500px, the "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest won the support fund of "Chinese Culture Go Global" in Shanghai.

© 2021 PR Newswire
