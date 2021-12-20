Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio wins 5 key awards at IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021

Implementations at Tata Mutual Fund, Murabaha Marena, Alkhaleej Bank, Quara Finance, and Emkan Finance, honoured for excellence in innovative technologies

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered software products business owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced that it has won five awards at the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The prestigious awards program identifies and honours technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through innovative financial technology implementations.

IBSi is a leading global fintech research, news analysis, and advisory firm; and its FinTech Innovation Awards are a global commemoration of the best in banking and fintech with 199 participants from across 48 countries, vying for the top honours in 30 award categories this year.

Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, said, "It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Azentio team for their exemplary performance in this 3rd edition of the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. Over the years they have grown and this year they are recipients of 5 awards across categories, this is no mean feat in this highly competitive awards event".

"We are immensely proud to receive these esteemed awards. Azentio set the bar high in 2021 and was a strategic partner in many of the key implementations across marquee financial services institutions. This achievement reinforces our mission to foster continuous innovation and our commitment to deliver successful banking transformation projects for our clients", stated Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer, Azentio.

The honours include:

Best Investment & Fund Management Implementation Award for the Most Impactful Project at Tata Mutual Fund, India, with the MFund Plus Wealth & Asset Management Solution

Best Islamic Banking Implementation Award for the Most Impactful Project at Murabaha Marena Finance, KSA, using the Kastle Universal Lending Solution (ULS)

Best Islamic Banking Implementation Award for the Best Project Implementation at Alkhaleej Bank, Sudan, with the iMAL Islamic core banking platform

Most Effective Digitization/Paperless Initiative Award for the Most Impactful Project work at Quara Finance, KSA, using the Kastle ULS

Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Award for the Most Innovative Project at Emkan Finance, KSA, with Kastle ULS.

About Azentio

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services and insurance verticals. Azentio has over 800 clients in more than 60 countries with a team of over 2,000 employees across offices in 9 countries globally.

Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by Funds advised by Apax Partners.

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play financial technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. The company takes pride in covering 400+ technology vendors globally - the largest by any analyst firm in this space.

