Recently, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and the China Communications Standards Association (CCSA)'s Big Data Technology and Standard Committee (TC601) together officially released the 2021 Big Data Galaxy List of Cases. Linklogis' innovative application of privacy-preserving computation in the green supply chain finance was selected as a representative case out of hundreds of competitors, as the only green supply chain finance and privacy-preserving computation case in the 2021 Big Data Galaxy.

2021 is the fourth year of the Big Data Galaxy cases selection project held by CAICT and CCSA TC601. The project is under the guidance of The 14th Five-Year Plan of the People's Republic of China, which requires accelerating digital industrialization and promoting the development of big data technology.

Being selected as the representative case of the Big Data Galaxy means Linklogis privacy-preserving computation meets the requirements of Chinese financial technology standards. Moreover, Linklogis' active exploration of green supply chain finance sets up a practical example and innovative model to related industries in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

Linklogis builds a collaborative platform that connects financial institutions, enterprises, suppliers, and ESG rating agencies by combining privacy-preserving computation capability and the carbon footprint calculation model. The platform can encrypt enterprises' sensitive data, such as supplier names, product prices, technical parameters, etc., in the data collection process and protect intellectual property for customers in the ESG rating process.

Linklogis have been dedicated to creating a lasting positive ESG impact on its customers, partners, and the broader community of participants in the supply chain finance ecosystem. Linklogis integrates ESG considerations into its product and growth decision-making, enabling more streamlined and traceable workflows to drive long-term efficiency, transparency, and productivity. File: Linklogis Was Selected as a Representative Case by CAICT and CCSA

