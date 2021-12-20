Matrixport Enhances Smart Trading Features on its Platform with Launch of Automated Grid Trading Service

Popular bot-powered trading strategy enables users to take advantage of market fluctuations to trade

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's fastest growing digital assets financial services platform, has announced the launch of its automated Grid Trading Bot service. In its initial phase, the Grid Trading service will support trading pairs between USDT/USDC and BTC, ETH and BCH.

With Matrixport's Grid Trading Bot, users are able to pre-set a series of purchase and sell orders within a given price range. As an asset fluctuates within that range, the grid trading programme will automatically utilise these movements to buy low and sell high. Should the asset price move outside of the defined price range, no trades will be made.

Cynthia Wu, Head of Sales and Business Development, Matrixport said: "Grid trading is an established trading strategy relevant for markets that are in constant flux. Alongside other investment tools including Auto Invest, our new automated grid trading offering reaffirms our commitment to enhance our platform to continually make it easy for our users to get more from their crypto."

Starting from 20th December, users can access the Grid Trading Bot on the Matrixport App. For illustration, after select a trading pair under the trading page, users can tailor their Grid Trading Bot in a simple four-step process:

Set the trading price range, which is the upper and lower limit of the asset price for the Grid Trading Bot to place buy and sell orders. For example, if BTC/USDT is set in a grid price range of $60,000 to $70,000 , and the current price of Bitcoin is $50,000 , the grid will momentarily cease to open positions. This is because the price is lower than the selected range. The order placements will continue when price goes back within your set range; Fill out desired number of grids, which is the number of pending positions to open at any given time; and Set an investment allocation amount Select grid pending order mode, grid pending orders are divided into two modes, geometric grid and arithmetic grid. An arithmetic grid means that the price difference between each grid is the same. A geometric grid means that the increase between each grid is the same.

To find out more, please refer to the product factsheet.

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of Asia's fastest growing digital asset financial services platforms. With $10 billion in assets under management and custody, it provides one-stop crypto financial services with over $5 billion in average monthly trading volumes. The offerings include Cactus Custody, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management.

Headquartered in Singapore, Matrixport's mission is to make crypto easy for everyone and its motto is "Get More From Your Crypto". The company holds licenses in Hong Kong and Switzerland with over 250 employees serving both institutions and retail customers across Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.matrixport.com .

