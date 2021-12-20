Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, announces the appointment of Scott D. Myers as Chairman of its Board of Directors and Independent Director.

Scott, who also serves as Chairman of the Board at Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP), brings almost 30 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries to Sensorion.

Previously, Mr Myers served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAG), where he led its turnaround and strategic sale to Covis Pharma, in November 2020. He has also served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Rainier Therapeutics, an oncology biotechnology company focused on late-stage bladder cancer treatment, where he led the sale of Vofatamab to Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN). He was previously Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of oncology company Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) from April 2016 through its acquisition by Seattle Genetics in March 2018. He was also an Independent Director at Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) until its acquisition by Pfizer (PFE) in September of 2021. In addition to his role at Dynavax and Harpoon, he is currently an Independent Board Director at Selecta Biosciences (SELB). He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Scott will succeed Edwin Moses, who is leaving the Board of Sensorion on December 19 in order to focus on his portfolio of other commitments.

Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Scott as our new Chairman. His extensive, world-class experience, spanning research and clinical development, partnering, regulatory and commercialisation, will be key as Sensorion continues to develop its pipeline and international presence. I have known Scott for many years and I look forward to his strategic guidance as we move forward in our journey to make a lasting positive impact for patients around the world with inner ear related disorders.

"I would like to thank Edwin on behalf of the Board, and personally, for his valued leadership and contributions to Sensorion."

Scott Myers added "I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Chairman at this exciting phase of Sensorion's development. I look forward to working with the Board and management to further advance Sensorion's pioneering work to develop novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders."

Edwin Moses commented: "I am proud to have been Chairman of Sensorion. The Company has grown and developed its exciting pipeline of novel therapies for hearing loss disorders. I look forward to watching Sensorion's continued success."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

