BELKIN Vision Ltd.: BELKIN Vision Selected to Receive €17.5M from EU Innovation Council

YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELKIN Vision, the Israel-based medical device company committed to bringing an accessible glaucoma laser treatment to market, announced today that it has been selected to receive €17.5M of blended financing in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council Accelerator (EIC). BELKIN Vision's glaucoma laser is currently in the final stages of clinical trials across the UK and Europe, and when approved, would be the first and only contactless laser treatment for glaucoma - a true game-changing innovation.

This funding round, more than 2,000 companies applied for funding and only 99 entrants were selected to receive funding out of a total of €627M in available EIC funds. Following a rigorous selection process, BELKIN Vision was not only one of the 99 winners but also one of the 19% of companies run by a female CEO. Entrants must meet EIC criteria for excellence, impact and risk-level, and by the time they reach the final selection stage are considered to be world-class, high-impact innovations.

To date, BELKIN Vision has raised $19M through investors and is also a past recipient of the EU Horizon 2020, which was instrumental in aiding the company to achieve many critical milestones including the completion of its pivotal multi-center clinical trial, for which results are expected in 2022. The additional funds will be used to begin commercialization and to scale up the company up at a significantly higher rate, initially in Europe and then globally in order to bring accessible glaucoma care to all. The company anticipates a controlled roll-out in Europe in late 2022.

BELKIN's sight-saving technology could provide a revolution in glaucoma treatment for the 140 million people who have glaucoma and ocular hypertension worldwide. The treatment is non-contact, automated, and simple for any ophthalmologist to administer within seconds. The health economic impact is significant and is anticipated to allow for greater access to high-quality glaucoma treatment.

CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal said, "We couldn't be happier to be selected to receive EIC funding. This validation from the EU will help us to continue to drive our technology forward, allowing us to bring to market a treatment for glaucoma which will significantly impact population health and the prevention of blindness worldwide. We are grateful for the EIC's support and look forward to a successful partnership."

BELKIN Vision is an Israeli medical device company, established in 2013 and is developing an intuitive, automated, fast glaucoma laser treatment, aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-less glaucoma care by allowing any ophthalmologist to treat many more patients in any location.

