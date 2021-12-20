Hitachi Energy has won Northern Territory Labor's tender for the Darwin-Katherine 'Big Battery', which is expected to unlock more capacity for residential and industrial PV, generate cost savings of $9.8 million and pay for itself in approximately five years.From pv magazine Australia The Northern Territory (NT) government's tender for a new and improved $45 million 35 MVA (megavolt amps) 'Big Battery' for the Darwin-Katherine electricity grid has been won by Swiss-headquartered Hitachi Energy. The Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS) is expected to generate cost savings ...

