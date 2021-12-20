DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
News Release
Majorel Selected to Represent CX Industry at China International Import Expo
Kevin Xu, Regional CEO, Segment China and East Asia said, "We are extremely proud to be selected by the Chinese government as the only provider to represent the CX industry at CIIE. This honor recognizes our leading position in the market for end-to-end CX solutions, established over 20 years in China, and the expertise of our team members in helping our clients to embrace the new digital paradigm.
China's rapid digitalization is significantly increasing consumer demand for new, seamless digital experiences. Majorel is ideally positioned to support its clients to meet this challenge with its strong business processes, analytics capabilities and proprietary digital solutions. We are looking forward to working in collaboration with both our global and local clients to innovate for the future."
Majorel's presence in China has been built over 20 years and the company currently has locations in nine cities serving both its global and local client base with end-to-end CX solutions. The local team has particular expertise in Tech & Expert Services - using digital tech to take CX to the next level - and has pioneered proprietary digital solutions for Digital Consumer Engagement as a part of Majorel's global CX portfolio.
This year's Expo was even larger than in previous years with more than 2,900 enterprises from 127 countries and regions. Furthermore, more than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies returned from last year. The rapid development of digitalization in China has significantly increased and changed consumer demand. Therefore, CIIE offers an excellent platform for promoting global trade and the exchange of ideas on innovation and especially on the digitalization of businesses.
20.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
|L-1543 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 42 142 56 11
|E-mail:
|insa.calsow@majorel.com
|Internet:
|www.majorel.com
|ISIN:
|LU2382956378
|WKN:
|A3C3EP
|Listed:
|Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1259715
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1259715 20.12.2021