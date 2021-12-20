Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 51/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-20 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2022 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO Extraordinary General TLN 21.12.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2021 Admirals Group AS Initial TLN ADMG080031A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Annual General Meeting VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2021 Šiauliu bankas Coupon payment date VLN SABB061529A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T Annual General Meeting TLN 29.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.12.2021 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 26.12.2021 VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.