GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 51/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-20 08:00 CET --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER      EVENT          MARKET  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos   Government securities  VLN   
     31.01.2022  Vyriausybe        auction             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.12.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO      Extraordinary General  TLN   
     21.12.2021               Meeting             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend ex-date    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     21.12.2021 Admirals Group AS     Initial         TLN   
           ADMG080031A        listing/admission        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.12.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L   Annual General Meeting VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend record date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2021 Šiauliu bankas      Coupon payment date   VLN   
           SABB061529A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.12.2021 - PRFoods PRF1T       Annual General Meeting TLN   
     29.12.2021                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Dividend payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     23.12.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L   Interim report, 3    VLN   
                        months             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.12.2021 -              Trading holiday     TLN RIG 
     26.12.2021                           VLN   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
