Vow ASA: Vow strengthens partnership with Respol with agreement to deliver pilot plant using ETIA pyrolysis technology

Vow ASA's (VOW) subsidiary ETIA has received the confirmation from Repsol to deliver a pilot plant to demonstrate the capabilities of VOW Biogreen systems integration in petrochemical and refineries sites for processing alternative feedstock to generate fuels and materials with low carbon footprint.

"We are very excited to provide technology to support Repsol on their ambitious roadmap towards becoming a net zero emissions company. This contract proves the high relevance of our technologies as an essential solution in the decarbonization strategy of large industries"; says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin.

"We are pleased to incorporate ETIA pyrolysis technology in the Repsol Technology Lab. Working with world-class suppliers like Vow gives us the assurance that we are on the right track to provide society with the products it needs with a low carbon footprint", says Jaime Martin Juez, Executive Director Technology and Corporate Venturing.

Repsol, headquartered in Spain, is a global multi-energy company with a clear goal to become a net zero emissions company by 2050. Its industrial complexes are evolving to become multi-energy hubs capable of using multiple wastes from different origins as raw materials to generate products with a low, zero or even negative carbon footprint. Repsol ambition is to reuse three million tons of waste per year and thus mitigate more than seven million tons of CO2 annually by 2030. Repsol is analyzing more than 40 types of waste and technologies, such as pyrolysis, to ensure the production of advanced biofuels and circular petrochemical materials.





