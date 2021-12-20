Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell Solna Centrum in Stockholm for SEK 2.8 Bn

Paris, Amsterdam, December 20, 2021

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfieldto sell Solna Centrum in Stockholm for SEK 2.8 Bn (c. €272 Mn)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced an agreement for the sale of Solna Centrum, in Stockholm, for an agreed Total Acquisition Cost of SEK 2.8 Bn (c. €272 Mn), which represents a premium to the last appraised value.

The purchaser is Alecta Fastigheter, a wholly owned subsidiary of the major Swedish pension fund Alecta, and the transaction is expected to complete at the beginning of February 2022, subject to standard closing conditions. Solna Centrum is a well-located complex comprising approximately 48,400 sqm of retail space and 31,000 sqm of offices.

Upon closing of this transaction, the Group will have completed €2.0 Bn of its €4.0 Bn disposal programme of European assets.

