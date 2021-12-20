Alternative Investment and Lending Specialists, ITERAM Capital and Menara Capital, Enter Into a Strategic Partnership

GENEVA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITERAM Capital SA, an independent alternative asset manager, and Menara Capital Ltd, an innovative financial services company, today announced that they are entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate the growth and momentum of their lending and financing activities.

"This strategic partnership will leverage both companies' complementary skills in asset management and transactional finance to drive our growth in private markets through strong synergies in sourcing, structuring, underwriting and investing", commented Manuel Garzelli, CEO of ITERAM Capital. Since 2015, ITERAM and Menara have been helping businesses to obtain innovative lending and financing solutions to support their growth and working capital needs as traditional banks have limited lending activities due to tightening regulatory capital rules.

By combining established relationships with the extensive expertise built over prestigious institutional and banking firms, the partnership will expand the existing financing capabilities by providing tailored solutions specific to each business needs and further strengthen the team's footprint as a leading alternative lender. Youssef Sabri, CEO of Menara Capital added: "Through this partnership, businesses will be able to benefit from an additional source of funding from an alternative lending specialist. Companies increasingly need tailored financing solutions in areas ranging from working capital to transactional financing and equipment leasing."

The collaborative approach between ITERAM and Menara will also benefit investors with the development of a diversified and comprehensive private debt offering ranging from thematic and multi-sector fund structures, to co-investments and direct investment opportunities. It will provide high quality alternative investment solutions as both companies have a strong track-record and a history of attractive risk-adjusted returns. This partnership will make private markets more accessible to investors through an institutionalised platform with hubs in Geneva, Paris and London.

