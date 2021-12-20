- (PLX AI) - BNP Paribas reached an agreement with BMO for the sale of Bank of the West
- • BNP Paribas total consideration of USD16.3 billion in cash
- • BNP Paribas sale of U.S. retail & commercial banking expected to close during 2022
- • BNP Paribas total consideration represents 1.72 times Bank of the West's Tangible Book Value
- • BNP Paribas Transaction will one-off capital gain of approximately 2.9 billion euros
- • Consideration represents 1.72 times Bank of the West's Tangible Book Value and 20.5% of
- BNP Paribas market capitalisation
- • Bank of the West has contributed an average of approximately 5% to the Group pre-tax earnings over the last few years.
