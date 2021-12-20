Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021
Kursexplosion nach News? Cyber-Crime Spezialist setzt die Segel!
Dow Jones News
20.12.2021 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Somaliland farm-out

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Somaliland farm-out

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Somaliland farm-out 20-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 December 2021

Genel Energy plc

Somaliland farm-out

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has signed a farm-out agreement relating to the SL10B13 block, Somaliland, with OPIC Somaliland Corporation ('OSC'), with all its share of future capital investment coming from CPC Corporation, Taiwan, the state-owned enterprise of Taiwan. Under the agreement, OSC receives a 49% working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49% of all Genel's historic back costs, plus a cash premium. Genel previously held a 100% working interest, and will continue as operator.

Somaliland has significant underexplored potential, with geology analogous to Yemen. The SL10B13 block is highly prospective, with multiple stacked prospects with over 5 billion barrels of prospective resources identified from the interpretation of the 2D seismic data acquisition completed in January 2018.

The field partners will now work together to plan exploration drilling in this block, with an aim of drilling a well in 2023. It is currently estimated that a well can be drilled for a gross cost of c.USD40 million.

The prospective SL10B13 area is c.150 kilometres from the port at Berbera, offering a route to international markets.

The agreement has been approved by the Government of Somaliland.

Mike Adams, Technical Director of Genel, said:

"Somaliland is a highly-prospective and largely unexplored region, with a compelling technical case for the drilling of a well. Oil seeps confirm a working petroleum system, and one prospect alone could target over half a billion barrels across multiple stacked reservoirs. Being able to drill this at a low-cost to Genel, with a clear route to market in a success case, fits with our strategy, and we look forward to working with OSC.

During the energy transition the hydrocarbons that should be developed are those that are low-cost, low-carbon, and deliver a material and tangible benefit to local people and the host government. Somaliland has the potential to tick all of those boxes."

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 131097 
EQS News ID:  1259710 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259710&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
