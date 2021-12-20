Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2021 | 09:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Market Cap Segment Review at Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, December 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization
(market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market
cap value in November 2021. Together with indexes and sector classifications,
the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies
listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland. 

Effective January 3, 2022, the following 51 companies will change segment: 47
companies will change to a larger segment, while 4 companies will change to a
smaller segment. 

Name                Current Segment New Segment Exchange 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
AddLife AB ser. B          Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
MIPS AB               Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Lagercrantz Group AB ser B     Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
HMS Networks AB           Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Troax Group AB           Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Lindab International AB       Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Instalco AB             Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
BICO Group AB            Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
NP3 Fastigheter AB         Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
NP3 Fastigheter AB Pref       Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Vitec Software Group AB ser. B   Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Biotage AB             Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Hexatronic Group AB         Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
K-Fast Holding AB ser. B      Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Volati AB              Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Volati AB PREF           Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Systemair AB            Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Creades AB ser. A          Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Bilia AB ser. A           Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Bufab AB              Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Karo Pharma AB           Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Munters Group AB          Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
SAS AB               Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Boozt AB              Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Nobia AB              Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Resurs Holding AB          Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
NOTE AB               Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Green Landscaping Group AB     Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
FM Mattsson Mora Group ser. B    Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Logistea AB ser. A         Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Logistea AB ser. B         Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Elos Medtech AB ser. B       Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Xbrane Biopharma AB         Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
BioInvent International AB     Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Beijer Electronics Group AB     Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Josemaria Resources Inc.      Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB B Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Betsson AB ser. B          Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
                                      
Qt Group Oyj            Mid Cap     Large Cap  HELSINKI 
Vaisala Corporation A        Mid Cap     Large Cap  HELSINKI 
Uponor Oyj             Mid Cap     Large Cap  HELSINKI 
Revenio Group Corporation      Mid Cap     Large Cap  HELSINKI 
Tecnotree Corporation        Small Cap    Mid Cap   HELSINKI 
Incap Corporation          Small Cap    Mid Cap   HELSINKI 
Rapala VMC Corporation       Small Cap    Mid Cap   HELSINKI 
Digia Plc              Small Cap    Mid Cap   HELSINKI 
                                      
Bavarian Nordic           Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
ChemoMetec             Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
NKT A/S               Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S   Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
SAS AB               Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
Boozt AB              Mid Cap     Large Cap  COPENHAGEN
Brdr. A & O Johansen praef.     Small Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
Gyldendal A             Small Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
Gyldendal B             Small Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
North Media A/S           Small Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
Flügger group A/S B         Small Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN

About the Market Cap Segments

Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on
their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is
reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments
taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are
based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares,
of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the
group of "Large Cap", while companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150
million belong to "Small Cap". Companies with a market value between EUR 150
million and EUR 1 billion belong to the "Mid Cap" segment. 

12-month transitional period

Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their
current classification are moved between segments according to the following
rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than
150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are
transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if
their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150
percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to
a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new
segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid
Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below
EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen
below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the
new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not
exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not
exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to
the new segment. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include but are not limited to factors detailed
in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release
any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Relations Contact:
Helle Mayor       
+45 9132 4030      
Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com 
------------------------
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.