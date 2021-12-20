Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 09:05
Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins five-year 5G deal with Elisa Estonia as sole RAN vendor

Press Release

Nokia wins five-year 5G deal with Elisa Estonia as sole RAN vendor

  • Nokia to provide its 5G AirScale portfolio and replace existing 4G network nationwide
  • Nokia is sole supplier in deal replacing the incumbent vendor

20 December 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Elisa Estonia, a subsidiary of Elisa Finland, for anationwide 5G RAN deployment as well as to replace the existing 4G infrastructure in a five-year deal. Nokia will be the sole provider, replacing the incumbent vendor. Deployment is expected to roll out next year following the completion of Estonia's spectrum auction in early 2022.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio covering Elisa's nationwide radio network across the country. Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient 'plug-in' deployment and reduced power consumption. It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.

Nokia also maintains a long-standing partnership with Elisa Corporation and was selected as a nationwide supplier of 5G RAN last year supporting their efforts to digitize Finland and make it a leading global 5G market.

Andrus Hiiepuu, CEO at Elisa Estonia, commented: "We have huge ambitions for providing state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services to our customers underpinned by a 5G network. Nokia is our trusted partner for this and will help us to deliver a sustainable 5G business. Their technology and innovation will help us to differentiate in the market and I look forward to working closely with them on this project."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networksat Nokia, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by Elisa Estonia in this deal and for their trust in our technology leadership. Our AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond."

Resources

Nokia AirScale

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
