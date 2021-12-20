Anzeige
Montag, 20.12.2021
WKN: A2QJRW ISIN: SE0015244520 Ticker-Symbol: BIX0 
München
20.12.21
09:05 Uhr
4,602 Euro
-0,146
-3,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2021 | 09:32
BioInvent International: BioInvent Moves to NASDAQ Stockholm's Mid Cap Segment

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden - December 20, 2021 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (NASDAQ Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the company will be moved to the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm from January 3, 2022. The change from Small Cap is a result of Nasdaq's annual review of the average market value in the Nordic market segments. The Mid-cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.

"The promotion of the BioInvent share to the Nasdaq Nordics Mid Cap segment further bolsters the profile of our company, and the significant progress we have made in expanding our pipeline with several candidates in clinical development," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent moves to Nasdaq Stockholm's Mid Cap segment

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678565/BioInvent-Moves-to-NASDAQ-Stockholms-Mid-Cap-Segment

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
