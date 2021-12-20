DGAP-News: Atriva Therapeutics GmbH
/ Key word(s): Conference
Atriva Therapeutics to take part in upcoming scientific and industry conferences in early 2022
Tübingen and Frankfurt (Germany), December 20, 2021 - Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, announced today its participation in the following upcoming scientific and industry conferences:
BIO Partnering at JPM
Biotech Showcase
8th Annual LSX World Conference
BIO CEO & Investor Conference
About Atriva Therapeutics GmbH
Atriva Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies. It was set up by a team of leading scientists in viral research as well as proven industry experts. The company aims to develop a therapy platform to treat severe respiratory diseases induced by RNA viruses with a high unmet medical need, such as influenza and COVID-19. The Atriva lead product zapnometinib (INN, currently known as ATR-002) is a first-in-class, host-targeting agent that aims to inhibit viral replication and to favorably modulate the body's immune response in such RNA viruses. Zapnometinib is under clinical development and has successfully completed a Phase I trial to demonstrate safety and tolerability in healthy subjects. The Company is actively enrolling patients in a Phase II study to evaluate efficacy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.[1] A Phase II study in influenza is currently planned, as are further Phase II and III studies in COVID-19. The Company owns 11 patent families with broad international coverage related to the use of MEK inhibitors and other kinase inhibitors for antiviral therapies. The patent life runs through 2041. Atriva Therapeutics is based in Tübingen and Frankfurt, Germany.
Atriva is a founding member of the BEAT-COV initiative. www.beat-cov.de
For further information, please visit www.atriva-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
[1]RESPIRE - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-Centre Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ATR-002 in Adult Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19
