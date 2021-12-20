DGAP-News: Atriva Therapeutics GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

Atriva Therapeutics to take part in upcoming scientific and industry conferences in early 2022



20.12.2021 / 10:00

Atriva Therapeutics to take part in upcoming scientific and industry conferences in early 2022 Tübingen and Frankfurt (Germany), December 20, 2021 - Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, announced today its participation in the following upcoming scientific and industry conferences: BIO Partnering at JPM

January 10- 14, 2022, virtually

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO of Atriva, will be available for networking and one-on-one discussions.

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm Biotech Showcase

January 10 - 12 and January 17 - 19, 2022, virtually

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, Dr. Stephan Stenglein, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Björn Cochlovius, VP Business Development, will be available for networking and one-on-one discussions.

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ 8th Annual LSX World Conference

February 8 - 9, 2022, 133 Houndsditch, Liverpool St., London, UK

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger will be available for networking and one-on-one discussions.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-world-congress BIO CEO & Investor Conference

February 14 - 15, 2022, New York Marriott Marquis, New York, USA & Virtual

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger will be available for networking and one-on-one discussions.

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference



BIO-Europe Spring(R)

March 28 - 30, 2022, Basel, Switzerland,

and April 4 - 6, 2022 (Digital Partnering)

Atriva Therapeutics will be available for partnering via the partneringONE platform.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

About Atriva Therapeutics GmbH Atriva Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies. It was set up by a team of leading scientists in viral research as well as proven industry experts. The company aims to develop a therapy platform to treat severe respiratory diseases induced by RNA viruses with a high unmet medical need, such as influenza and COVID-19. The Atriva lead product zapnometinib (INN, currently known as ATR-002) is a first-in-class, host-targeting agent that aims to inhibit viral replication and to favorably modulate the body's immune response in such RNA viruses. Zapnometinib is under clinical development and has successfully completed a Phase I trial to demonstrate safety and tolerability in healthy subjects. The Company is actively enrolling patients in a Phase II study to evaluate efficacy in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.[1] A Phase II study in influenza is currently planned, as are further Phase II and III studies in COVID-19. The Company owns 11 patent families with broad international coverage related to the use of MEK inhibitors and other kinase inhibitors for antiviral therapies. The patent life runs through 2041. Atriva Therapeutics is based in Tübingen and Frankfurt, Germany. Atriva is a founding member of the BEAT-COV initiative. www.beat-cov.de For further information, please visit www.atriva-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Contact:

Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

Dr. Rainer Lichtenberger, CEO

phone: +49 69 667781 5180

mobile: +49 151 7443 3175

lichtenberger@atriva-therapeutics.com Media and Investor Relations:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer / Raimund Gabriel

phone: +49 89 210 228 80

atriva-therapeutics@mc-services.eu [1]RESPIRE - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-Centre Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ATR-002 in Adult Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19

