DJ Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg and VGP develop modern HEI-TECH industrial park at Wiesloch/Walldorf site

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-20 / 09:54

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is developing a modern HEI-TECH industrial park at its Wiesloch/Walldorf site and has gained a strong partner in VGP, a European provider of high-quality industrial and commercial real estate. In this connection, the VGP Group has acquired a further 80,000 square meters of space from Heidelberg. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed by both companies. Together with the approximately 130,000 sqm already acquired a year ago, VGP plans to establish an innovative, sophisticated office and technology quarter in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region in close cooperation with Heidelberg. The first construction measures in the HEI-TECH industrial park are scheduled to take place as early as calendar year 2022.

The total areas of Heidelberg and VGP will be combined to form the integrated HEI-TECH industrial park with the aim of developing an innovative production, office, and technology quarter. Heidelberg and the production and research companies to be located in the future will thus be able to benefit from each other's expertise and achieve sustainable synergies in various areas.

"We are delighted to be able to take the next step in the development of our HEI-TECH industrial park in Wiesloch/ Walldorf with VGP," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "For us, it is crucial that new, forward-looking developments are now being created quickly and visibly in our industrial park with modern commercial and industrial uses - with qualified, good jobs for people in the region and synergies with Heidelberg's capabilities. The industrial park is another component of our successful transformation into a technology company. In addition, more efficient use of space at Heidelberg will save us considerable costs in the future."

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, is also very pleased about the acquisition of the site: "We are very pleased that we have succeeded in acquiring this unique property. In close and trusting cooperation with the seller Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and the responsible parties of the cities of Wiesloch and Walldorf, we were able to realize the acquisition very quickly. We plan to strategically realign the site and develop a modern industrial and commercial park here for long-term tenants from a variety of sectors. In this way, we want to make a sustainable contribution to the creation of new jobs and the economic development of the region." Van Geet adds: "Sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the properties developed by VGP. These aspects will also play a central role in the development in Wiesloch/Walldorf."

For Heidelberg, the project is a further milestone in the planned site and structural optimizations in Wiesloch/ Walldorf. The Wiesloch/Walldorf site covers a total area of around 840,000 square meters. Of this, more than 200,000 square meters will be re-marketed with VGP as part of the planned site and structure optimizations. Almost 5,000 employees currently work at the site. Heidelberg will achieve a purchase price in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in financial year 2022/23.

VGP is a family-owned European developer, operator and owner of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate. The company has a fully integrated business model and many years of experience along the entire value chain, from land acquisition and development to asset and property management. The VGP Group operates in thirteen European countries and remains on track for success. In Europe, the family-owned company based in Antwerp, Belgium, now operates 94 parks in twelve countries.

For more information: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/

Figure: Heidelberg and VGP develop modern HEI-TECH industrial park at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site. For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:

Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR

Further information: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Corporate Public Relations Thomas Fichtl Phone: +49 6222 82- 67123 Telefax: +49 6222 82- 67129 E-Mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

VGP Anette Nachbar Brunswick Group (Anfragen für VGP) T: +49 152 288 10363 E-Mail: anachbar@brunswickgroup.com

Important note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Key word(s): Industry

2021-12-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60 69115 Heidelberg Germany Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67121 Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129 E-mail: investorrelations@heidelberg.com Internet: www.heidelberg.com ISIN: DE0007314007 WKN: 731400 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1259816 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1259816 2021-12-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259816&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 03:54 ET (08:54 GMT)