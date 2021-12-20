Summa Silver intersected 702 g/t silver equivalent over 3.9 m at its high-grade Hughes silver-gold property in Nevada, Colombia's largest gold producer GCM Mining is again delighting shareholders with its monthly dividend payment as of record of 31st Dec 2021, Tudor Gold is once again impressing across the board with drill results, Trillium Gold Mines signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of Infinite Ore's Eastern Vision properties in the Confederation Lake assemblage, Gold Terra intersected 2.38 g/t over 4.70 metres, including 12.95 g/t gold over 0.55 metres in the high-grade Yellorex gold zone and Skeena Resources announced a structured non-brokered private placement of 1.47 million flow-through common shares at a price of C$21.00 per flow-through common share.