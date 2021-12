EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 20, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 190458) ENDOMINES AB: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 2,673,911 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 21, 2021. Identifiers of Endomines AB's share: Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 225,793,946 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260