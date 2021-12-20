Reakiro CBD Food Supplements Are Reaching Pharmacies in Georgia for the Very First Time

TBILISI, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Reakiro CBD products are now available in eight stores across Georgia, seven in the capital city of Tbilisi and one in Batumi. All of these stores are GPC pharmacies, which are part of the group which has a majority holding in the Georgian pharma industry.

GPC's influence over the market and pharma industry in Georgia is substantial and this will have a positive impact on the distribution and increased awareness of high-quality CBD products, including those from Reakiro , and how they can help support lifestyles of health and wellness. GPC leads in innovation across the pharma market in Georgia, with the slogan "More than a pharmacy" this is a fantastic opportunity for Reakiro's natural supplements to reach a new customer base.

Over the past 5 years, Reakiro has become one of the leading CBD producers in the UK and Europe, specialising in premium quality CBD oil and other CBD products. Reakiro is recognised for the control and consistency applied to their production and manufacturing processes, which all take place in-house in HACCP, GMP, GHP certified facilities.

Herbal Relief Georgia (HRG) is overseeing the import and distribution of Reakiro products across Georgia. The HRG group has extensive experience in the international import and distribution of Health & Beauty, wellness, CBD, food supplements, hemp oil-related products in Georgia. The company is educating and leading the market of CBD and food supplements in the region.

Reakiro products will be available in the following 8 branches of GPC:

GPC Kobaladze St. Batumi

GPC City mall Tbilisi

GPC Agrohub Tbilisi

GPC Vazha Pshavela st 41 Tbilisi

GPC Abashidze st Tbilisi

GPC Tbilisi Mall Tbilisi

GPC Chavchavadze st 24 - Tbilisi

GPC Chavchavadze st 50 - Tbilisi

For further information, please contact Herbal Relief Georgia (HRG) on email at herbalreliefgeorgia@gmail.com or via WhatsApp at +995 595 19 11 11

Nika Bolkvadze, CEO

