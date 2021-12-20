iZafe Group holds a partner interview with Norwegian Hepro AS

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB has held a partner interview between Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB and Geir Tore Jakobsen, CEO of Hepro AS.

In the interview between the companies, we clarify certain issues posed to us and at the same time we provide an insight into the future of the medication robot Dosell on the Norwegian market. Link to the intervju Click HERE

HEPRO AS is a modern and future-oriented competence company that develops, produces and sells aids and welfare technology of high quality and clean design. The company was founded in 1987 and has extensive experience in developing products and solutions that will make everyday life easier for their customers. Their vision is to give their customers the opportunity to manage themselves, participate actively in their own everyday lives and stay longer at home. Hepro is owned by the Stockholm-based listed AddLife Group. AddLife has approx. 70 st. independent subsidiaries and over 1800 employees.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

