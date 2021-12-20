BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by 0.9% during the month of November (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Traditional energy equities fell back in November as the US announced a plan to co-ordinate a release of 50million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), together with releases from China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain with the aim of dampening oil prices, which had reached over $80bbl. Towards the end of the month the emergence of a new Omicron variant of Covid-19, contributed to the 7th largest one-day fall in oil prices, on concerns about the potential impact to oil demand in 2022 should virus-related movement restrictions be reintroduced. This news impacted global equity markets, with the MSCI AC World Index falling by 2.5%. Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term as Chair of the US Federal Reserve. Volatility in natural gas prices continued and natural gas prices fell by 17.2% over the month, but remain at elevated levels compared to recent years and 60% higher than at the start of the year. Tightness in the supply of natural gas continues to support these higher prices given the limited scope for additional gas supply into European and Asian markets this winter. The Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) fell by 11.7% and 20.8%, ending the month at $70/bbl and $66/bbl respectively.



Within the mining sector, China's year-on-year industrial production growth was relatively soft at 3.5%, whilst the country's steel production continued to decline. Bulk commodity prices were weak, with the iron ore (62% fe(iron)) price falling by a further 6.6% over the month, ending at $106/tonne. Meanwhile, energy market shortages eased, causing thermal coal prices to decline along with some of the more energy-intensive commodities, such as aluminium. Elsewhere in the base metal space, the copper price was down by 3.0% but the physical market remained very tight, with copper for immediate delivery trading at a significant premium.



Within the energy transition space, COP26 took place during the month, where leaders from around 200 countries convened in the hope to take decisive actions to limit global warming. There was agreement to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030, to shift away from coal use and end deforestation by 2030. In a joint statement the US and China pledged to co-operate on climate change. US President Biden also signed the $1trillion infrastructure bill into law, which includes investment into grid infrastructure to accommodate higher levels of renewable electricity generation. In clean transportation, Nissan announced plans to invest $18billion over the next five years to electrify more models.



16 December 2021