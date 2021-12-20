EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT Delivers Social Housing Shelters to the City of Kingston

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, has completed fabrication and delivered the initial shipment of the EHT Social Housing Shelters for the City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The delivery and installation of the EHT units was covered by The Kingston Whig Standard with a copy of the article available here: https://www.thewhig.com/news/local-news/three-sleeping-cabins-delivered-friday-to-portsmouth-olympic-harbour.

The ten (10) shelters have been fabricated as 8'4" x 12' with EHT's enhanced R-thermal Enertec System. The unit includes state-of-the-art air exchange technology, LED lighting and smoke alarms with external visual lighting if the smoke alarm is tampered with.

"These social housing shelters not only provides a sustainable and well insulated living quarters, but more importantly, allows people in need to have a solid roof over their heads that is both secure and warm through these cold winter days" say John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "Since our announcement, we have received multiple inquires from across North America to apply our social shelter in various environments and are excited to offer this compelling opportunity to these communities" added Gamble.

Each unit can be scaled to requirement and easily deployed whereby a forklift and boom truck can position them in an orientation that suits the community objective. The units for the City of Kingston have also been designed for wheelchair accessibility.

Furnishings for the shelters are being donated and sponsored by various individuals and entities who understand and see the massive benefits to providing a new direction for people who need assistance.

Three more cabins are expected to be delivered by the end of December and four more in early January.

For further information please contact:

John Gamble

Chief Executive Officer

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

Tel: 289-488-1699

Email: info@ehthybrid.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678513/EHT-Delivers-Social-Housing-Shelters-to-the-City-of-Kingston