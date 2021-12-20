Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Division The Medi-Collective Opens Clinic With Co-Located Rexall Pharmacy

As of Today, the New Kitchener, ON Location is Accepting Patients for Family Medicine Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce the opening of its next The Medi-Collective ("TMC") clinic in Kitchener, Ontario.

The 2,500 square feet location, which is co-located with a Rexall pharmacy, will offer family medicine, internal medicine and paramedical services such as chiropractor, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy and custom bracing orthotics. As of today, the clinic is accepting new patients. There are currently two family doctors and one internal medicine specialist with plans to hire additional physicians and support staff in the coming months. Empower Clinics plans to leverage its subsidiary network's products and services to offer a genuinely integrated patient experience. This includes offering patients access to products such as Kai Care specimen collection devices and MediSure diabetic management solutions.

"The opening of our Kitchener location is another step forward in our national clinic expansion strategy," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "As much as The Medi-Collective expands access to in-demand healthcare services, its clinics are pushing the boundaries of the healthcare experience for patients. TMC patients receive truly unique patient care that puts the totality of one's health at the forefront through our relationships with pharmacies, specialties and our capacity for paramedical products and services."

"The Medi-Collective prioritizes providing truly integrative care to Canadian patients through a community-first approach," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "The Kitchener location is in a prime area that stands to benefit from TMC's convenient services and partnerships."

TMC Clinic Pipeline Update

Operational - 6

In Development & Construction - 6

In Acquisition - 8

TMC Kitchener Clinic

Address: 537 Fredrick St. Kitchener, ON N2B 2A7

Email: 537fredrick@themedicollective.com

Phone: 519-804-4190

