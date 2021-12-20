Northern Trust Asset Management ("NTAM"), one of the world's leading investment managers, has appointed Alan Keating to lead its Dublin based UCITS management company.

Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets, NTAM is among the world's largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. NTAM currently offers a wide range of UCITS products, domiciled in Ireland and the Netherlands to institutional investors and through intermediaries.

Keating, who will form part of NTAM EMEA's executive leadership team, will focus on ensuring the continued growth, management and governance of its UCITS fund range. He reports to Marie Dzanis, head of NTAM for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

"We continue to see increased demand from clients across EMEA for our range of UCITS funds," said Dzanis. "Alan's experience and local expertise will help ensure well-placed leadership to support our discerning clients' demands across Europe and the UK as they look to Northern Trust Asset Management for their fund offerings."

Keating joins NTAM from Duff Phelps, where he was managing director and CEO of their UCITS and AIFMD management company. Prior to that he was CEO of MUFG Alternative Fund Services, an Irish MiFID firm. He has more than 20 years of industry experience and holds a certificate in taxation of Irish domiciled funds, he is chartered tax adviser and is fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Northern Trust has provided Irish clients with fund administration and custody services since 1989, and set up its first Ireland office in Dublin in 2000. Northern Trust has offices in Limerick and Dublin. NTAM first established an on the ground presence in Ireland, in Dublin, in 2019.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of September 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited is a UCITS management company and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

