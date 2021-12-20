Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNKW ISIN: SE0015658380 Ticker-Symbol: 6H6 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
09:22 Uhr
0,372 Euro
-0,013
-3,25 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DLABORATORY SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DLABORATORY SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2021 | 13:05
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dlaboratory Sweden AB: dLab introduces Key Performance Indicators for grid performance

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is announcing a patent-pending method for quantifying health status of a power grid.The ongoing energy transition is a fact and intermittent production, and consumption is increasing. The growing number of solar power installations and electrical cars that needs charging means increased challenges for grid operators. It has never been as important as now to have full control over your power grid system and the way forward is the use of smart grid technologies.

The method developed by dLab aggregates disturbances seamlessly from individual power lines to a single KPI that describes the health of the entire power grid, a sharper and more versatile tool compared to current practice. In the everyday life of the grid operators this means knowing were in the grid investments are needed, being able to plan maintenance activities more effectively and work proactively supporting the energy transition.

Curious? Read the full story here

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

Please visit www.dlaboratory.comto find out more.


DLABORATORY SWEDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.