Dlaboratory Sweden AB: dLab introduces Key Performance Indicators for grid performance

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is announcing a patent-pending method for quantifying health status of a power grid.The ongoing energy transition is a fact and intermittent production, and consumption is increasing. The growing number of solar power installations and electrical cars that needs charging means increased challenges for grid operators. It has never been as important as now to have full control over your power grid system and the way forward is the use of smart grid technologies.

The method developed by dLab aggregates disturbances seamlessly from individual power lines to a single KPI that describes the health of the entire power grid, a sharper and more versatile tool compared to current practice. In the everyday life of the grid operators this means knowing were in the grid investments are needed, being able to plan maintenance activities more effectively and work proactively supporting the energy transition.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.