Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Superior Fence & Rail on Its Acquisition by Outdoor Living Brands, a Subsidiary of Lynx Franchising

Boxwood's 11th transaction and 8th franchisor of 2021 continues its status as a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Superior Fence & Rail to Lynx Franchising, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Superior Fence & Rail on the transaction. The sale is the latest in a string of high-profile transactions in which Boxwood Partners advised. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks Boxwood's 11th deal of 2021 and its 8th franchisor transaction of the year. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Associate), and Colby Carter (Analyst).

Founded by Chris Johnson in 2001, Superior Fence & Rail has become one of the most recognizable fence brands nationwide. After partnering with Zach Peyton and beginning to franchise in 2017, the Company has quickly grown to 36 locations across the country. Since 2019, systemwide sales have tripled and have more than doubled over just the last 12 months alone.

"Zach and Chris have built a tremendous brand with Superior Fence & Rail. With a commitment to quality and focus on customer service, the Company has established itself as the market leader within their sector," said Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners. "We knew when Lynx Franchising partnered with Outdoor Living Brands back in September that they would be actively seeking best-in-class, residential service brands, and that is exactly what they found with Superior Fence & Rail."

"We are extremely appreciative of all the hard work and guidance provided by the Boxwood team throughout the entire process," said Zach Peyton, President & Co-Founder of Superior Fence & Rail. "Their experience and knowledge of both residential services and franchising helped us identify the ideal partner for our business. From the very beginning there was cultural and strategic alignment with the Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands teams. We are thrilled to be joining forces and are excited to leverage our combined experiences in franchising to help support the continued growth and success of our existing franchisees."

Outdoor Living Brands serves as the residential home services platform within LYNX Franchising. The acquisition of Superior Fence & Rail adds another best-in-class brand to complement its existing portfolio of Conserva Irrigation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Archadeck.

"Zach and Chris have built an incredible brand that fits perfectly with our other outdoor-focused concepts," said Scott Zide, Outdoor Living Brands' President & COO. "Zach has a 'franchisee first' mindset and will be an ideal cultural fit with our team. We are excited about what this partnership means for our future together."

Greg Bishop and Forbes Thompson with Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to Superior Fence & Rail.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Superior Fence & Rail

Starting out as an Orlando fence company 20 years ago, Superior Fence & Rail has grown to 36 locations throughout Florida and the United States and is the largest multi-location fence company in the country. As the company's presence expands across the country, its goal is to maintain the same level of trust that all of its clients have exhibited since day one. Its successful expansion and growth have been achieved without sacrificing the quality of products and services. Superior Fence & Rail has long-established fence product specifications that exceed even the most stringent building codes in the United States

For more information, please visit www.fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com.

About LYNX Franchising

Headquartered in Alpharetta Georgia, LYNX Franchising was founded in 1991 and is recognized as one the leading franchisors in the franchise industry, operating in both the commercial as well as residential services space. LYNX Franchising is a leading multi-brand franchise platform focused on B2B services offering commercial cleaning, fabrics and electronics restoration, and virtual office service and space solutions through its three brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, and Intelligent Office. In addition, LYNX also operates via it's Outdoor Living Brands concept, in the residential services industry via its three brands: Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, and Conserva Irrigation.

For more information, please visit www.lynxfranchising.com.

About Outdoor Living Brands

Outdoor Living Brands is the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services with four established national brands including, Archadeck, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Conserva Irrigation and its newest brand, Superior Fence & Rail. The company's core franchise service offerings focus on designing and building outdoor living environments, providing architectural landscape lighting and holiday lighting services, and offering water-efficient irrigation system design, installation, repair and maintenance services.

For more information, please visit www.outdoorlivingbrands.com.

About MidOcean Partners

Established in 2003, MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since inception, the focus of MidOcean Private Equity has been on high-quality middle market companies with attractive strategic, operational and financial growth opportunities in the consumer and business services sectors. Established in 2009, MidOcean Credit currently manages over $7.5 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), and customized separately managed accounts as of December 31, 2020.

For more information, please visit https://www.midoceanpartners.com/.

