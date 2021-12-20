The "France PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the PVC Pipes market in France reached a value of US$ 408 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the France PVC pipes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

Aqua'Tec

Pipelife France

Futurepipe

Polypipe

Trrendis

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a synthetic plastic polymer which is available in a powdered form. The material can be stored for a longer period of time as it is degradation and oxidation resistant. PVC is added with several pigments and additives for the production of various products such as toys and pipes among other household products. PVC pipes are durable, recyclable, easy to install, lightweight and exhibits high chemical resistance owing to which they are increasingly being used in the place of metal pipes. In addition to this, these pipes are suitable to be used for electrification purposes on account of their heat and electrical insulation properties.

There has been a significant rise in foreign investments across the region which has strengthened the construction sector, thereby driving the growth of the PVC pipes market in France. Additionally, the development of new technologies in pipe manufacturing has enhanced the conventional piping systems. These technologies have helped in increasing the pipe diameter and in making modifications in pipe thickness which have resulted in enabling the pipe to withstand differential internal pressure. Moreover, the demand for PVC pipes has increased in the plumbing sector as they offer numerous performance benefits such as easy maintenance and installation costs.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the France PVC pipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the France PVC pipes market?

What are the key types of PVC pipes in France?

What are the key applications of PVC pipes in France?

What are the price trends of PVC pipes in France?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the PVC pipes industry in France?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the France PVC pipes industry?

What is the structure of the PVC pipes industry in France and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the PVC pipes industry in France?

How are PVC pipes manufactured?

What are the raw material requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the land and construction requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the machinery requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the manpower requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the utility requirements for PVC pipes manufacturing?

What are the packaging requirements for PVC pipes?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe PVC Pipes Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 France PVC Pipes Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.5 Market Breakup by Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key success and Risk Factors

7 Market Performance by Type

7.1 Rigid PVC Pipes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flexible PVC Pipes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Performance by Application

8.1 Construction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Water Distribution

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Import and Export

9.1 Imports

9.2 Exports

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

11 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

12.1 Land Requirements

12.2 Construction Requirements

12.3 Machinery Requirements

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements

12.8 Transportation Requirements

12.9 Utilities Requirements

12.10 Manpower Requirements

13 Profiles of Key Players

