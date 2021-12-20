The AC module incorporates Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters and has now a higher wattage of 385 W.South Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells and US micro-inverter manufacturer Enphase have launched their Q.Peak Duo BLK-G6+/AC 340-345 ACM solar panel featuring Enphase IQ 7+ micro-inverters in the European market. "The latest iteration of this partnership is the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9+/AC module, which combines Q Cells Q.antum Duo zero-gap technology with Enphase Energy's seventh-generation IQ microinverter technology to reach a module efficiency of up to 20.6% and a power output of up to 385 W," Hanwha ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...