ACI solutions and talent honored in AI, Cloud, Digital Banking, eCommerce, Fraud Management, Payment Hubs and Real-Time Payments

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, has had a stellar year for industry recognition, receiving a record number of accolades year-to-date-for both its talent and its award-winning solutions.

ACI is shaping the future of global payments and this recognition further reinforces the company's leadership position in delivering innovative offerings to banks, merchants and billers. ACI was lauded for its work in AI, Digital Banking, eCommerce, Fraud Management, Payment Hubs and Real-Time Payments.

Highlights include the following:

Best-in-class ranking in Aite-Novarica Group's "2021 Aite Matrix: Leading U.S. Cash Management Vendors" landscape report for ACI's Digital Business Banking solution. This is a single, cloud-based platform that promotes organic growth through a vast library of open APIs, feature-rich functionality and extensive reporting capabilities.

Best Application of AI in a Large Enterprise at the AI Awards Ireland. ACI was recognized for its recently patented incremental learning technology "that transforms fraud prevention in the payment solutions sector."

Best Online Payment Solution/Merchant for ACI Secure eCommerce at the Payments Awards. Secure eCommerce is a holistic online payments platform that combines a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools.

Best Wow Insight from Data Award for ACI Fraud Management at the Fintech Finance Awards. With ACI's network intelligence technology, ACI Fraud Management enables banks, acquirers, processors and networks to turn fraud prevention into a competitive differentiator by securely sharing and consuming industry-wide fraud signals to feed their machine learning models alongside proprietary data. Specifically, ACI was awarded for using data to bring best-in-class fraud management to financial institutions of all sizes, scaling with them and providing speed-to-market for new fraud strategies, without compromising privacy.

Best Pillar of Payments Award for ACI Acquiring at the Fintech Finance Awards. ACI Acquiring delivers digital innovation and effortless expansion to handle new payments. Specifically, ACI was honored for its new Fast Start Acquiring offering that allows acquirers and sub-acquirers to achieve certification 100 days from contract to quickly enable new revenue streams and reduce ongoing implementation costs.

Best Payment Hub/Wholesale Payments Implementation for ACI Enterprise Payment Platform at the FinTech Innovation Awards. ACI received Best Project Implementation for its work with OTP Bank.

Most Innovative Cloud Deployment for ACI Acquiring at the FinTech Innovation Awards. ACI received Most Impactful Project for its work with C6 Bank.

Rising Fintech Star Award for ACI's Patricia Rojas, analytics lead, at the Banking Tech Awards.

"Our talent and technology are at the core of our success, and we are honored to receive these accolades," said Jeremy Wilmot, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to modernizing and innovating our software solutions and these awards are important milestone validations of our journey toward the ACI NextGen real-time payments cloud. The ACI NextGen real-time payments cloud will deliver customers multiple deployment solutions spanning the entire payments ecosystem with global and local integration."

