WKN: A3CWA4 ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 Ticker-Symbol: 88Q 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
14:43 Uhr
6,950 Euro
-0,400
-5,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.12.2021 | 13:52
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2021

4basebio plc
(the "Company")
Director's Dealing

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 17 December 2021 and 20 December 2021, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired in aggregate 2,500 ordinary shares on behalf of his wife at 650 pence per share.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,248,953 ordinary shares representing 10.14 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc+44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
finnCap Ltd (Broker)+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  1. NameHeikki Lanckriet
  1. Reason for notification
  1. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer
  1. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  1. Name 4basebio plc
  1. LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument

    Identification Code ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
  2. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares
  3. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)

17/12/2021 1,500 650p

20/12/2021 1,000 650p

  1. Aggregated information

    - Aggregated Volume 2,500

- Price650 pence per share

  1. Date of the transaction17/12/2021 and 20/12/2021
  2. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2021 PR Newswire
