The company is releasing four selections: on business, health, self-development, and the three bestselling books 2021

ABP Publishing plans to sell 2021 non-fungible tokens (NFT). Therefore, the company becomes the first audiobook publisher that releases records in the blockchain network store.

It is a unique event, the ABP Publishing representatives say, as users will get a golden opportunity to obtain the individual copy of a favourite audiobook.

"ABP as a digital publisher is always on the lookout for new distribution ways. Each platform and distribution format offers access to new audiences for our authors, says CEO Andrey Mishenev. We see the distribution via NFT marketplaces as a new experience for us and our listeners. Indeed, each book is currently at the listener's disposal as long as the platform where it has been purchased is available. Owning the NFTs, in its turn, allows listeners to have a particular copy of the audiobook forever".

The NFT-collections have been placed at OpenSea (https://opensea.io/andrmish). There users can buy the bestsellers 2021 such as Breath by James Nestor, The Invisible Women by Caroline Criado-Perez, and Just Shut Up and Do It by Brian Tracy. Except for these titles, listeners will get access to 14 more audiobooks on different topics: from the classic The Effective Executive by Peter F. Drucker to the revolutionary Unfu*k Yourself by Gary John Bishop

"Our distribution results show that the interest to audiobooks grows steadily. Compared to the 2nd quarter 2021, the sales in the 3rd one are higher on 20%, continues Mr Mishenev. NFT is a growing trend, and we think it can become one more highly sought platform. We understand that the people listening to digital audiobooks are interested in innovative technologies and we do our best to accommodate their demands".

About ABP Publishing

ABP Publishing is the world's largest international audiobook publisher. Partnering with Audible, Zebralution, Storytel and other digital media distributors, ABP Publishing provides more than 500 non-fiction digital audiobooks in French, German, Italian, Turkish and other languages.

