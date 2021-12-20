Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
20.12.21
08:14 Uhr
6,496 Euro
+0,028
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.12.2021 | 13:58
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 20

The information contained in this release was correct as at 30 November 2021. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

All information is at 30 November 2021 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value0.5%-3.2%26.0%77.1%95.1%
Share price-4.4%-4.7%22.7%91.8%112.7%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*-0.1%-6.7%20.4%54.1%64.9%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:583.52p
Net asset value (capital only):558.08p
1 Includes net revenue of 25.44p
Share price:534.00p
Discount to NAV2:8.5%
Total assets:£1,213.5m
Net yield3:4.5%
Net gearing:10.7%
Ordinary shares in issue:183,681,116
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:9,330,726
Ongoing charges4:0.9%

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on a final dividend of 8.30p per share announced on 5 March 2021 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, a first interim dividend of 4.50p per share declared on 29 April 2021 and second and third interim dividends of 5.50p per share declared on 19 August 2021 and 18 November 2021 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Country AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)		Sector AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
Global67.8Diversified38.0
Latin America8.1Copper21.3
Australasia6.1Gold16.9
United States4.4Steel7.0
Other Africa3.1Industrial Minerals3.5
Canada2.2Platinum Group Metals3.4
South Africa2.1Iron Ore2.8
Indonesia1.7Aluminium2.8
Russia1.3Nickel1.7
United Kingdom0.9Zinc0.2
Net Current Assets2.3Silver & Diamonds0.1
Net Current Assets2.3
-----
100.0-----
=====100.0
=====


Ten largest investments
CompanyTotal Assets %
Vale:
Equity4.9
Debenture3.4
Glencore7.6
BHP7.5
Anglo American7.1
Freeport-McMoRan5.8
ArcelorMittal4.2
Rio Tinto4.1
Teck Resources3.5
Newmont Mining3.2
Oz Minerals
Equity1.2
Debenture1.9

Asset AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Equity90.1
Bonds4.0
Preferred Stock3.4
Warrants0.2
Net Current Assets2.3
-----
100.0
=====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV returned +0.5% in November, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which fell by 0.1% (Figures in GBP).

Global equity markets came under pressure in November after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, feared to be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous strains. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, added to investor fears when he indicated the committee would be discussing potentially accelerating its tapering program at the upcoming December meeting. In terms of key macro data for the mining sector, China's year-on-year industrial production growth was relatively soft at 3.5%, whilst the country's steel production continued to decline. Bulk commodity prices were weak, with the iron ore (62% fe.) price falling a further 6.6% over the month, ending at $106/tonne. Meanwhile, energy market shortages eased, causing thermal coal prices to decline along with some of the more energy-intensive commodities, such as aluminium. Elsewhere in the base metal space, the copper price was down by 3.0% but the physical market remained very tight, with copper for immediate delivery trading at a significant premium.

Strategy and Outlook

We believe the outlook for mined commodity prices remains robust, whilst mining shares offer attractive value. Recovering global economic growth, accommodative monetary policy, rising government spending and increased focused on green capital investment all point towards strong demand. Meanwhile, supply is constrained following years of capital discipline from the producers, and we are seeing no signs that this is set to change.

We are encouraged by what we are hearing from management teams in terms of maintaining their focus on capital discipline. Longer-term, ill-discipline remains a risk but, regardless, increases in capital expenditure would take some time to feed through into new supply given the time-lags associated with mining projects. We are also seeing inflationary data increase and commodities have traditionally been a core way for investors to both protect themselves from this but also benefit from such trends.

We believe the best risk-adjusted opportunity today is in the shares of mining companies in robust financial positions with strong balance sheets and high levels of free cash flow. Mining companies are continuing to return capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.

20 December 2021

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.