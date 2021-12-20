Translators without Borders (TWB), the leading global community of linguists who translate critical information for organizations all over the world, is excited to announce that Lionbridge, a global leader in translation and localization, is their first sapphire-level sponsor.

TWB started out as a volunteer community of mainly translators and has grown enormously over the years to over 60,000 community members in 148 countries. Growing a global community starts at a grassroots level. Individuals and supporters volunteer time, expertise, and other resources. The formal sponsorship program supported by leading companies like Lionbridge enables TWB to expand its global impact and establish a foundation for continued growth. To help build on the work of TWB, in 2021, the organization grew into CLEAR Global. But TWB remains at its core, with the world's largest community of humanitarian linguists central to the mission helping people get vital information and be heard, whatever language they speak.

Chief Executive Officer of CLEAR Global Andrew Bredenkamp shares, "We work with nonprofit partners and international organizations such as the UN to reach the millions of people who speak a marginalized language or are affected by a crisis. We rely on funding and donors to keep us going and aid in our ability to grow the organization and our sponsorship program. Lionbridge has been a sponsor of ours since the beginning. They're a significant and reliable ally as we work to grow our organization. Sponsorships are really key to us being able to invest in growth, expand our resources and increase our impact."

This sponsorship highlights Lionbridge's continued efforts to aid communication across cultures and languages. Lionbridge looks forward to continuing to work with TWB to help increase access to critical knowledge and information, in a language and format that people understand.

"Our mission is to break barriers and build bridges and we are a company that values cultural outreach," Chief Executive Officer John Fennelly said, "That mission aligns perfectly with the inclusive community that TWB has created. We're proud to strengthen our partnership with them to support their global growth and impact."

View the video interview between John Fennelly and Andrew Bredenkamp.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

About Translators without Borders, part of CLEAR Global

Translators without Borders (TWB) is a global community of over 60,000 translators and language specialists offering language services to humanitarian and development organizations globally. The community of linguists donate their time and skills to translate critical information for millions of people around the world, so everyone has the information they need and want.

TWB is part of CLEAR Global, a US-based nonprofit that also comprises CLEAR Tech and CLEAR Insights. CLEAR Global helps people get vital information and be heard, whatever language they speak. The organization does this through research and scalable language technology solutions that improve two-way communication with communities that speak marginalized languages.

Learn more at translatorswithoutborders.org and clearglobal.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005015/en/

Contacts:

Lionbridge Media

Rebecca Wilkie

mediainquiries@lionbridge.com