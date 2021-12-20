Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite Strengthens Board of Directors

Adds Two Senior Industry Experienced Members

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Basanite Inc., (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer ("BFRP"), today announced that the Company has appointed two construction industry veterans to its Board of Directors.

Further to the recently executed Exclusive Supplier Agreement with Concrete Products of the Palm Beaches, Inc. ("CPPB"), and a Distribution Agreement with U.S. Supplies, Inc. ("USS") announced on December 13th, 2021, Mr. Manuel A. Rodriguez and Mr. Frederick H. Tingberg, Jr. have joined Basanite's Board of Directors.

"We welcome the leadership and industry experience that Manny and Fred are bringing to our Board of Directors.," stated Simon Kay, Basanite's Chief Executive Offer. "They have already made a substantial impact since joining our team."

Mr. Manuel A. Rodriguez

Since 2004, Mr. Rodriguez has served as principal officer of CPPB and Vice President of USS. In these capacities, Mr. Rodriguez leads both companies in their principal activities, including concrete product manufacturing and distribution both nationally and internationally, as well as environmental engineering services. Mr. Rodriguez has intimate knowledge of the construction industry, with hands on experience in operations and supply chain management elements. He is also a master electrician whose career spans nearly forty years in the construction industry. He has been involved in the senior management of numerous concrete businesses, as well as being a member of numerous industry trade groups. Mr. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Florida.

Frederick H. Tingberg, Jr. (Mr. Tingberg)

Mr. Tingberg is a construction industry executive with extensive experience in leading construction and rehabilitation projects. Mr. Tingberg is the Chief Executive Officer of his own construction industry consulting firm, Technicon Consulting Group. Since 1993, Mr. Tingberg has worked for Lanzo Corporation, an infrastructure construction company. First, he served as Business Development Manager, and since 2018 he has served as Chief Operating Officer, where he oversees underground infrastructure construction project operations, completing over 20 projects annually. He directly leads a team of 160 personnel, and is responsible for overseeing safety, environmental compliance, proposals, hard dollar bonded bidding, material selection, purchasing, financial controls, budgeting, and contracts with strategic partners. Mr. Tingberg holds several state general contractor licenses and received a Bachelor of Science in Materials Engineering from the prestigious Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used in the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

