Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) ("Queensland Gold Hills Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it now holds a 95% interest in Big Hill Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd ("Big Hill").

Big Hill holds a 100% interest in an exploration permit and two mining licenses that comprise the Big Hill Gold Project located in Queensland, Australia (the "Big Hill Gold Project").

"This is another milestone for the Company as we progress through the property acquisition agreement towards 100% ownership. This is an exciting district to be exploring in and we look forward to providing further updates as we start getting boots on the ground," stated Blair Way, the CEO of the Company.

Pursuant to a Share Sale Agreement entered into by the Company and Mining Projects Accelerator Pty Ltd. CAN 629 011 196 ("MPX") on September 3, 2021, the Company acquired MPX's ownership of 80% of the outstanding common shares of Big Hill. As a shareholder of Big Hill, the Company has the right to acquire the remaining 20% of the outstanding Big Hill common shares from the minority shareholder by paying the minority shareholder AU$300,000 for 15% and AU$700,000 for the remaining 5% of the shares of Big Hill.

A National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report on the Big Hill Gold Project titled "Technical Report on the Big Hill Au Project, SE Queensland, Australia" prepared by H&S Consultants Pty Ltd. with an effective date of November 2, 2021 has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on gold exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfields. This is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District. The Company will be conducting modern exploration in these historic gold fields.

