Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) -SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (the "Company" or "SureNano") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on December 20, 2021 and will commence trading on the CSE on December 21, 2020 under the trading symbol "SURE".

The Company has 21,457,800 common shares ("Shares") issued and outstanding, of which 7,300,100 Shares are subject to a three year escrow restriction 10% are to be released on the CSE listing date with an additional 15% released every six months thereafter over a 36 month period. An aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options are outstanding, exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Share expiring on June 16, 2024.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.surenano.com.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada and Colorado, USA.

