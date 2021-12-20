Flagship Waldhaus Flims Fine Dining Restaurant Awarded Highest Points for First-Time Honoree

The Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort ("Waldhaus Flims"), an iconic alpine resort in Flims, Switzerland, today announced that Niklas Oberhofer, chef of its premier Epoca by Tristan Brandt ("Epoca") restaurant, was named "Discovery of the Year: Names to Remember," and Epoca was named "Discovery Of The Year In German-Speaking Switzerland" and awarded 16 points by the Gault Millau 2022 Switzerland Guide.

The Gault Millau 2022 Switzerland Guide officially launched on November 29, 2021. Since 1972, Gault Millau has published its highly coveted restaurant discoveries across Europe in an effort to challenge the industry and showcase and promote its most talented professionals.

Located in the Waldhaus Flims resort, Epoca's glass-walled dining room and carefully crafted dishes based on French cuisine and Asian influences draw deep inspiration from the Swiss Alps and provide a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience for guests. Since December 2020, Niklas Oberhofer has served as the restaurant's chef de cuisine, producing signature dishes that incorporate regional specialties and traditional recipes, while providing a fresh new take and first-class presentation.

"I am thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Gault Millau," Niklas Oberhofer said. "It has always been my dream to delight our guests with refined ingredients and unique, complex combinations, and this honor reflects the incredible dedication and effort our entire team demonstrates day in and day out. Tristan Brandt has been an exceptional mentor, and I want to thank him for all that he has taught me and the opportunities he has provided me. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Tristan to provide our guests with an unforgettable fine dining experience at Epoca.

"My vision in opening Epoca would have been unachievable without such a talented team, and it's always a pleasure to see this team receive the recognition they deserve," Tristan Brandt said. "There is no chef more deserving than Niklas for this award it is truly a testament to his skill, creativity and dedication to our guests. I look forward to building on this momentum and reaching greater heights together."

To reserve your culinary place at Epoca by Tristan Brandt, please visit https://www.waldhaus-flims.ch/de/restaurants-bars/epoca.

About Waldhaus Flims

The Waldhaus Flims Alpine Grand Hotel Spa is a historic, alpine resort located in the town of Flims, approximately 140 kilometers from Zurich in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Opened in 1877, the Waldhaus Flims exemplifies the successful integration of tradition and innovation in the art of hospitality. The resort offers an array of winter and summer activities including skiing, snowboarding, golfing, hiking and mountain biking. The Waldhaus Flims has nearly 150 rooms, features a leading spa and wellness program that includes a fitness center and more than 13 treatment rooms, renowned restaurants and lounges and offers the largest event space in the region.

In 2017, the Waldhaus Flims was named Best Hotel Spa in Switzerland at the 2017 European Health and Spa Awards, as well as one of the best Swiss Wedding Hotels of 2017 at the Wedding Award Switzerland event. The hotel also joined the Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. in 2017, an organization that represents the world's finest, one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and spas, and is a member of Virtuoso, a global network of the top luxury travel agencies. For more information, please visit www.waldhaus-flims.ch/en or visit us on Instagram.

