Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division has won a raft of independently judged accolades celebrating the leadership of its executive management team, with awards for its CEO, Marketing function and leaders of all four business lines. The awards follow a particularly successful 2021 for the division when it comes to influencer and analyst recognition, with more than 150 awards won, celebrating product innovations, customer service excellence and technology prowess among other areas.

CEO Monthly magazine has named the division's CEO, Richard Flynn, its 2021 CEO of the Year, Expert Solutions. The award, which is part of the magazine's free to enter Global CEO Excellence Awards series, follows merit orientated research from the judging panel with "nominees assessed based on their accomplishments, reputation, and ability to illustrate commitment to their missions and values in business."The magazine is published by AI Global Media, founded in 2010, and circulated to more than 60,000 C-suite executives across a wide variety of industries, including banks and law firms, globally.

Before joining Wolters Kluwer Flynn held a variety of executive level positions in financial services, including being Senior Vice President and General Manager for American Express OPEN, the market leader in U.S. cards dedicated to small businesses. He holds an MBA and a BS in Finance and International Business from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

CEO Monthly has also named Lisa Glover its Marketing Executive of the Year, Expert Solutions, 2021. Glover is Vice President of Global Marketing, Communications Planning for the Wolters Kluwer GRC division. Before joining Wolters Kluwer in 2015, Glover enjoyed a 20-year consulting career with market-leading firms, such as Bain Company and Deloitte Consulting. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University and an undergraduate degree in Finance from Georgetown University. Glover's function has also won awards for its media relations work this year, with triumphs in both Corporate Vision's Technology Innovator and Media Innovator award programs.

Each business area of the division has also been successful in gaining executive leader recognition. Last week Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) announced that its Executive Vice President and General Manager, Claudio Salinardi, had been named Risk Technology Executive of the Year, 2021, by CEO Monthly. Meanwhile, Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, was named recipient of Finance Monthly's FinTech Senior Leader Award.

Raja Sengupta, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, has been named Information Services Technology Executive of the Year, 2021, by The New World Report. And John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, has been named Executive of the Year, Legal Technology, by CEO Monthly and Technology Executive of the Year by The New World Report in its well-followed Legal Elite Awards 2021.

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides an array of expert solutions for legal and banking professionals to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk and increase efficiency. Its legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance, and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, meanwhile, is a trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. Wolters Kluwer FRR is a multi award-winning leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005058/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com