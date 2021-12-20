Trigon Metals, Inc.: Trigon Announces First Copper Flotation Successful at Kombat Processing Plant, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM)(OTC PINK:PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Friday, December 17th, 2021, marked the first flotation of copper concentrate at the newly refurbished Kombat Mill. In addition, all long lead items for the Kombat processing plant, as bought from Yantau Xinhai Industry & Trade Co., Ltd ("Xinhai"), have arrived in Namibia and have been transported to the mine for installation.

The refurbishment of the processing plant is now largely complete, and commissioning has commenced with the first successful float of copper concentrate. The Primary crusher is now fully operational, coarse ore bins are full, grinding is running in batches and flotation is being tested. The filter press for drying final concentrate for sale is currently being installed, and first concentrate will be produced ahead of the year end goal.

Commenting, Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, said, "We are extremely pleased to be installing the final major equipment items in the plant, and to be nearing the completion of the restart of the Kombat Mine. The year 2021 has been exciting for Trigon and the team at Kombat has managed the project well in terms of meeting timelines and budgets. We are looking forward to starting the new year as a producing mine, and to continuing our growth in 2022."

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of Copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for Lead and Zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

