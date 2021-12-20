LIDDS AB: LIDDS Announces Appointment of Matthew Lindon as Chief Scientific Officer

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Matthew Lindon has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of LIDDS AB. Matthew Lindon has over 20 years experience of drug discovery and development from the pharmaceutical sector and will assume his new role on March 1, 2022.

"I am very pleased to welcome Matthew to the company. LIDDS is still in a growth and expansion momentum and Matthew is an excellent complement to our team. I am confident that Matthew will contribute very positively to the continued development of LIDDS project portfolio with his strong experience from pre-clinical and clinical work" said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS. "We continue building our organization and the addition of Matthew is an important step in this work."

Matthew has a strong background from the pharmaceutical sector where he has been working as Senior Director and Global Project Leader with a focus on drug discovery and early clinical development at GSK, and most recently at AstraZeneca. He has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Leicester.

"I am delighted to have been appointed as CSO for LIDDS. The company is in an exciting phase, and I am very much looking forward to joining the team, and working with the ongoing projects. I find both them and the NanoZolid technology very promising", commented Matthew Lindon.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on December 20, 2021 at 15.00 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.