3D Machine Vision Market size worth $ 2.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.02% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rising demand for quality inspection and automation in various industrial verticals, demand for vision-guided robotic systems across food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical & chemical, and packaging segments is potentially driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Machine Vision Market" By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product (Smart Camera-Based Systems and PC-Based Systems), By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Machine Vision Market size was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.02% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 3D Machine Vision Market Overview

The 3D machine vision market is largely driven by factors such as an upsurge in demand for 3D vision systems with robot controllers and an increase in the use of automation in 3D vision and applications. Moreover, the current developments are also responsible to increase market growth. For instance, OMRON Corporation, in July 2018, ventured its FH-series of Vision System to automate external inspections.

In addition, the increase in demand for application-oriented machine vision systems, increasing globalization, and growth in the demand for this technology by the defense, automotive, healthcare, semiconductors, consumer electronics, and logistics industries will emerge as the major 3-dimensional (3D) machine vision market growth driving factor. Increasing technological advancements in the quality control inspection process, swelling demand for automated industrial services and solutions, and an increasing number of end-user industries especially in the developing economies will further aggravate the 3-dimensional (3D) machine vision market value. Rising expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies and growing demand for vision-guided robotic systems will further carve the path for the growth of the 3-dimensional (3D) machine vision market.

Post-COVID-19, manufacturing companies across the world are planning to finance more in automation. Also, the demand for automated quality assurance has grown as industries have recognized its importance in manufacturing processes. This need is however further promoted due to the COVID-19 outbreak due to less intervention by humans involved in the process. This has resulted in the across-the-board acceptance of machine vision as an integral part of long-term automation evolution processes. Recently, vision-guided robotics systems have led to meaningful changes in the 3D Machine Vision Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ISRA Vision AG, National Instruments Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Sick AG, Stemmer Imaging, Basler AG, LMI Technologies, Tordivel AS, and MVtec Software GmbH, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Machine Vision Market On the basis of Component, Product, Application, and Geography.

3D Machine Vision Market, By Component

Hardware



Software

3D Machine Vision Market, By Product

Smart Camera-Based Systems



PC-Based Systems

3D Machine Vision Market, By Application

Quality Assurance & Inspection



Positioning & Guidance



Measurement



Identification

3D Machine Vision Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

