Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Strikes Deal With Shout! Factory For Mutual Streaming Content-Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced they have signed a rights-in and rights-out streaming deal with Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company. Through this agreement, Cinedigm will provide Shout with over 40 films and TV series for Shout! Factory TV, a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Such hits include The English Teacher, 22 Bullets, and Wolfblood Season 1. In addition, Cinedigm will receive over 120 Shout Factory film and TV series to use across popular streaming channels such as Fandor, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV.

Fandor presents exceptional, hand-picked films to a community of film lovers and makers connected by meaningful and entertaining cinematic experiences. Screambox, started by fans for fans, the streaming channel delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. Bloody Disgusting TV is a free streaming channel containing new originals, exclusive interviews with your favorite stars, video podcasts & 'Bloody Bites' shorts.

Cinedigm plans to launch the following films on the Company's streaming channels:

A stunning animated adaptation of Richard Adams' novel, The Plague Dogs follows a pair of dogs who escape from a research laboratory and try to survive in the wild with the help of a cunning fox. Launching on Fandor. The Slumber Party Massacre: A horror cult classic about a group of female high school students whose slumber party is stalked by a serial killer. Launching on Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV.

Shout! Factory TV, which debuted in early 2015, is a digital streaming service bringing cult and classic films, TV, original programs, live-streaming events, and original content to a wide audience.

Some of Cinedigm's top-performing titles will launch on Shout! Factory TV, including:

"Given our long-standing relationship with Shout! Factory, we are furthering our company's objectives to offer our catalog to targeted audiences," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "The partnership also provides Cinedigm an abundance of fresh content to refresh our streaming channels and excite our viewers. We know that genre fans are incredibly passionate about what they're consuming, so we take great care in sourcing meaningful titles to enhance their programming experience."

"In the burgeoning world of AVOD, SVOD, and FAST channels, having the right content mix is critical to building a successful digital streaming business," said Gene Pao, EVP of Strategy and Digital at Shout! Factory. "Our collaborative relationship with Cinedigm allows us to offer the best possible programming to our respective audiences. This unique partnership allows both Shout! Factory and Cinedigm maintain its leadership position in the industry."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company's creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.

About Shout! Factory TV

Shout! Factory TV is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! Factory TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming and TV shows and movies curated from major studios, independent producers and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! Factory TV family of channels also includes Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV and TokuSHOUTsu, with more to come soon. Shout! Factory TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at ShoutFactoryTV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku player, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! Factory TV channels are also available as branded channels on Amazon Prime Channels, Crackle, IMDb TV, LocalNow, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, STRUUM, Theta TV, Tubi, Twitch, Vizio and XUMO, with more to come. For more information, please visit ShoutFactoryTV.com.

