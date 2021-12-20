DXC cloud solution to support an expected 34% increase in Renfe's passenger numbers in 2022

DXC becomes Renfe's lead IT partner

Renfe-LogiRAIL, the IT and Logistics arm of the Renfe Group, Spain's national rail operator, has awarded DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global IT services provider, a US$6M contract to modernize its IT infrastructure and enable it to meet increasing demand for its passenger and freight services as they return to pre-pandemic levels.

DXC will help Renfe to create a competency center for cloud technologies, enabling the company to respond more swiftly to rising levels of passenger and freight volumes. With Renfe expecting an increase of almost 120 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of freight in 2022, the rail operator is focused on modernizing its operations and driving growth for its services across Spain and around the world.

To support Renfe's ambitions, DXC will help manage and modernize the company's entire IT infrastructure using the latest cloud technologies. The project includes critical IT platforms, operating systems and databases as well as hundreds of IT applications which will be easier to manage and deploy in a cloud-based environment. One of the first applications to be deployed to the cloud is a new operational dashboard which will provide Renfe's management with real-time data to help keep its passengers safe and ensure that cargo reaches its destination on time.

"Renfe has been collaborating with DXC for more than a decade and this new contract with LogiRAIL reaffirms our confidence in DXC's capabilities and expertise," said Oscar Gómez Barbero, General Director of LogiRAIL. "Together we will promote and accelerate the modernization and digitization of the Renfe Group and use the advantages of the cloud to bring even greater benefits to our customers."

DXC and Renfe have a long-standing relationship spanning 12 years. The latest contract is part of a new collaboration between DXC and Renfe LogiRAIL through which DXC will become Renfe's lead IT partner.

"At DXC we are excited with the next phase of our collaboration with Renfe and our opportunity to help Spain's national rail operator to do Cloud Right," said Juan Parra, General Manager of DXC Technology in Spain and Portugal. "We have a deep understanding of mission-critical IT systems and are committed to ensuring Renfe's operations run smoothly in-line with its ambitions for growth."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com

About Renfe LogiRAIL

LogiRAIL is a State Mercantile Company, a 100% subsidiary of the Renfe Group, which operates globally, logistics operations, handling and technology services, leader in Spain. For more information, visit https://logirail.com

