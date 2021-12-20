Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Riesenhebel? Gamechanger-Meldung zu Wochenbeginn!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2021 | 15:46
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 20

The information contained in this release was correct as at 30 November 2021. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at30 November 2021 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value-1.9%2.0%4.2%19.9%30.3%50.7%
Share price0.1%4.2%7.0%26.1%26.9%54.5%
Russell 1000 Value Index0.0%1.8%6.8%23.4%33.5%54.6%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:200.09p
Net asset value - cum income:200.30p
Share price:196.50p
Discount to cum income NAV:1.9%
Net yield1:4.1%
Total assets including current year revenue:£160.7m
Gearing:0.8%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 23 March 2021, 5 May 2021, 5 August 2021 and 3 November 2021 for the year ended 31 October 2021, and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 November 2021.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 30 October 2020.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials25.3
Health Care17.3
Information Technology15.7
Consumer Discretionary11.2
Communication Services5.8
Energy5.4
Materials5.4
Utilities5.2
Industrials4.5
Consumer Staples4.0
Real Estate1.0
Net Current Liabilities-0.8
----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States81.9
Japan4.6
United Kingdom4.1
France2.4
Canada2.3
Norway1.9
Switzerland1.6
Australia1.3
Denmark0.7
Net Current Assets-0.8
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Cisco SystemsUnited States4.2
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States3.4
ComericaUnited States3.3
AstraZenecaUnited Kingdom3.2
Wells FargoUnited States3.2
SS&C Technologies HoldingsUnited States2.9
KomatsuJapan2.8
Zimmer BiometUnited States2.7
American International GroupUnited States2.6
Ralph LaurenUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 November 2021, the Company's NAV decreased by 1.9% and the share price increased by 0.1% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, remained flat and returned 0.0% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance were allocation decisions in the communication services sector. Specifically, an underweight exposure to the entertainment and interactive media and services industries, in addition to stock selection within diversified telecoms, helped relative returns. Within consumer discretionary, selection decisions boosted relative results, including stock selection within specialty retail as well as an overweight exposure to automobiles. At the industry level, stock selection within information technology services also contributed to relative results.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the health care sector. Specifically, stock selection in pharmaceuticals and health care equipment and supplies dampened relative results. Our selection decisions in industrials also hurt relative returns with stock choices in machinery proving costly. In financials, our stock selection in capital markets also weighed on relative returns, as did an overweight exposure to the insurance industry. Other modest detractors during the period included stock selection within information technology and an underweight exposure to real estate.

Transactions

Notable new purchases in the portfolio during the month included Exelon, PPG Industries and Reckitt Benckiser. Conversely, the Company exited its positions in Centerpoint Energy and Danone and trimmed its positions in Novo-Nordisk and Gildan Activewear.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and financial sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

20 December 2021

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.