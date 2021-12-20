Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2021 | 15:56
Apiture CEO Chris Babcock Named to WilmingtonBiz Top 100

Executive recognized as a Top Innovator for his impact on the North Carolina fintech landscape

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named a Top Innovator on the WilmingtonBiz 100 by the Wilmington Business Journal. The WilmingtonBiz 100 is an annual list recognizing individuals making a significant impact on Southeastern North Carolina's business landscape.

"This honor reflects the hard work of the entire Apiture team," said Babcock. "We are dedicated to empowering banks and credit unions to best serve their clients in today's digital world. We are also committed to providing the best work environment we can for our team and helping to expand the growing fintech ecosystem in North Carolina. It is very rewarding to have our efforts recognized."

To compile the WilmingtonBiz 100 list, the Wilmington Business Journal assessed the contributions of residents who are bringing new perspectives and products to the region. Apiture is disrupting the financial industry by enabling financial institutions to offer modern, innovative digital banking solutions to consumers and businesses.

Babcock's inclusion on the WilmingtonBiz 100 list is the latest in a series of accolades this year. Apiture was celebrated as one of the Best Fintechs to Work For by American Banker 2021 and as a Best Startup Employer by Forbes. The company was also named as a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniperand a Global Fintech Awards 2021 finalist by Benzinga.Most recently, the company was ranked an "Overall Leader" in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard from Javelin Strategy & Research.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact
Aarzoo Jena
Caliber Corporate Advisers
aarzoo@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678620/Apiture-CEO-Chris-Babcock-Named-to-WilmingtonBiz-Top-100

