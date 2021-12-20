Variphy Releases Software Version 12.4

BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Variphy , the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today that it has released its latest software version, Variphy 12.4.

"With each release, we strive to listen to our customers and deliver on the aspects that are most important to them," Cloud Dev-Ops Senior Manager Dylan Moore said. "With our latest software update, our goal is to allow our customers even more configurability when it comes to the way they search their data and report on specific metrics."

Variphy 12.4 core feature enhancements include:

Increased Data Security with Brute Force Login Protection

Brute Force Login Protection allows users to configure how the Variphy app handles multiple failed login attempts from either a user or IP address. With 12.4, after a determined number of login attempts occur, users or IP addresses will be "jailed." This will prevent them from logging in to the application until the jailing period ends or an administrator manually releases them.

Analytics on Additional Related Calls in a Sequence

The Variphy app can now perform a configurable number of passes to look for additional related calls in a sequence. This feature enhancement improves a user's ability to retrieve the complete picture of a call sequence within their network.

Search On and Display "Wrap-up Reasons" in UCCX Reports and Wallboards

Variphy 12.4 updates Wrap-Up Reason query logic, allowing the app to look at new tables introduced in UCCX 12.0. These changes let users of all supported UCCX versions to view and search on Wrap-Up Reasons.

Call Detail Search Set Support for UCCX Historical Reporting Widgets

Adds Call Detail Search Set support to the following UCCX widgets:

Agent Statistic Details

CSQ Statistic Details

CSQ Summary

CSQ Time Period Statistics

These changes give users more control to configure which calls should be factored into a widget's statistical output and provide feature parity with search functions in CUCM and CUBE CDR widgets.

Rolling Time Window CDR Widget Data Caching

Variphy now caches CDR widget data based on a rolling time window, providing

fast, resource-efficient queries, which can be performed on subsequent widget refreshes. These changes are available for CUCM and CUBE widgets.

By Month/Quarterly Scheduling of Reports

Variphy 12.4 replaces "Monthly" with "By Month" as a preset schedule type. The new feature offers users more control by allowing them to schedule reports for the months they select. It is available for CUCM, UCCX and CUBE Call Analytics Report schedules, as well as CUCM, UCCX and CUC As-Built Report Snapshot and Comparison schedules.

Allow Non-Admin Users to Share Dashboards

Non-admin users now have the ability to share their dashboards with any other user. This update allows users to easily share relevant data across workspaces.

Copy Entire Dashboards

Variphy users can now copy an entire dashboard, whether they own it or it is shared with them. The update allows users to take an existing dashboard and replicate it so that they may make customizations that will not affect any other users utilizing the original dashboard.

DID Management - Allow Any Three Digits in Area Code and NXX

DID Blocks can now be configured to use any three-digit number for Area Code and NXX, including those that start with "0," to better support complex dial plan configurations.

Enable Multiple DID Block Searching & Reporting

This feature allows users to search and report on multiple DID sites and blocks instead of a single block.

The release of Variphy's latest software update is consistent with its standing tradition of delivering a new product version every few months. Updates can be up and running in a few minutes and are always free for existing users.

In addition to the release of Variphy 12.4, the company has also produced a series of webinars detailing the new features and increased configurability of the update. For more information on Variphy's webinar series, visit www.variphy.com/company/webinars/ .

About Variphy

Since 2004, Variphy has been creating leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Variphy has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze and report on their Cisco UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com .

