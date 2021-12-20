Eudemian Ventures' first fund targets software startups with early market traction.

Eudemian Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco, California, and Munich, Germany, announced the close of its $10M debut venture capital fund to support early-stage, U.S.-based software startups.

The firm was founded in 2018 by Raoul Felix Maier, who has over 20 years of experience as venture investor, entrepreneur and former management consultant. He previously co-led the Technology Practice and startup initiatives at Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm.

"From day one, our vision has been to build a venture capital firm that makes a meaningful global impact. With the close of our first fund, we're able to help the world's boldest entrepreneurs build category-leading businesses. If I had to summarize our investment thesis in a few words it would be this: We invest in great leaders," says Raoul Felix Maier, Austro-American Founder and Managing Partner at Eudemian Ventures.

Over the past 30 years, seed and early-stage startups have seen an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 25%, with software companies more likely to produce extreme outlier returns. Eudemian capitalizes on this top-performing asset class as a strategic investor supporting founders from the very beginning and has already seen a top-decile IRR on its current investments.

To help startups build and scale, the Eudemian team has access to multiple of the world's top management consulting platforms to provide its founders with customers, partners, channels and top-tier talent, both in North America and in Europe.

The fund is backed by a community of family office limited partners with a vested interest in software, including prominent names on both sides of the Atlantic like Martin Alexander and Eva Schoeller at Schoeller Group and Mark Silverman at Silverman Family Holdings.

"We see smaller, early-stage venture capital funds as an essential component of our asset allocation to build family wealth over the next decades. I am delighted and honored to be partnered with Raoul and his diverse top-caliber team at Eudemian Ventures and am confident that their sweet spot stage-focus, transatlantic footprint and unique way of sourcing and winning deals will create the next premier brand in the industry," says Mark Silverman of Silverman Family Holdings.

Enabled by a scout-based sourcing and a rigorous screening and due diligence process, Eudemian's initial portfolio includes investments in GRIN, most recently valued at $910 million, Tinycare and AdQuick.

To learn more about Eudemian Ventures, please visit https://www.eudemian.vc/.

About Eudemian Ventures:

Eudemian Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco, California, and Munich, Germany. Led by a global and diverse team of experts with backgrounds in startup entrepreneurship, venture capital, private equity, and management consulting, the firm was founded by Managing Partner Raoul Felix Maier, a leading investor and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. To date, Eudemian Ventures has invested in 12 startups with a current total enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

